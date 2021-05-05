Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.80. 52,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

