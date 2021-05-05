Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:HMN traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,964. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

