Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter.

NYSE HZN opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

