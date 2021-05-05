Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at Stephens

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

