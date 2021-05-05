HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

