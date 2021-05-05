HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit