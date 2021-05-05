HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $293 million-$297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.32 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.88. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.56.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

