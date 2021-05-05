Humaniq (HMQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,859.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $76,859.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00085849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.39 or 0.00829826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.67 or 0.09391249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

