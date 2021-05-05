Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 68791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.