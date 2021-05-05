Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.58 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -289.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

