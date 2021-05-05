Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 533,123 shares.The stock last traded at $67.15 and had previously closed at $64.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.82.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.