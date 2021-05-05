I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00686326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.33 or 0.02347460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,849,732 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

