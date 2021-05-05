IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

