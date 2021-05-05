IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

