IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

IAG opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

