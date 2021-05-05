iBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $84,160.72 and $54.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iBTC has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00263200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.59 or 0.01155877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00725918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.32 or 1.00084981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

