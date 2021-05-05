Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

ICHR stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,463 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

