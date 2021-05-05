ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

