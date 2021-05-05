IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IEX opened at $227.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

