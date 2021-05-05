IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.66

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 4,555.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.