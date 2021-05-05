IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

