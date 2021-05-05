iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IHRT opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

