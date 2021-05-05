Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) Quiet Period To End on May 5th

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 5th. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.