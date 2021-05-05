Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,828,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

