Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

