Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

