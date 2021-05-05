Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

