Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $554,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

