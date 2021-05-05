Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $604,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.