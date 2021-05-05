Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,707. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

