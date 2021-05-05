Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.59.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $236.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

