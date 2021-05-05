Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.59.

NYSE ITW opened at $235.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

