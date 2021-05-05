Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.59.
NYSE ITW opened at $235.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
