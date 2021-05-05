Impac Mortgage (IMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.