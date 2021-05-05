Impac Mortgage (IMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 181,797 shares of company stock worth $360,867 and sold 23,274 shares worth $78,423. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

