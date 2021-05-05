Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Imperial Oil by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
