Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Imperial Oil by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.