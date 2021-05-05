Incent (INCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $336,435.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $336,435.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00262786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.16 or 0.01155304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00728306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.03 or 0.99640584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

