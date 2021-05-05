Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

INCY opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

