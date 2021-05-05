Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Hits $6.67 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00013533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $6.67 million and $192,902.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01134822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00712449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,621.34 or 0.99990935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

