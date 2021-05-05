Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit