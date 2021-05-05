Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

