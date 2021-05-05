Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 214,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

IFNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

