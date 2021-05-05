Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,098. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

