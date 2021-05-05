Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of INFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,098. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.
In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
