InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of InfuSystem worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.62 million, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

