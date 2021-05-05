Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

