InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.47 million.InMode also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 1,130,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

