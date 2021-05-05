InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.