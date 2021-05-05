InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. 152,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 181,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPO shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

