InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 42.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $189,480.49 and approximately $18.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00708817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.02436505 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,385,632 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.