Insider Buying: AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Buys 62,593 Shares of Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Josef El-Raghy bought 62,593 shares of AIC Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$18,464.94 ($13,189.24).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Josef El-Raghy acquired 60,503 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,335.81 ($11,668.44).

AIC Mines Company Profile

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. AIC Mines Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

