Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 1,361 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,881.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,769.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GRF stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.99.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
