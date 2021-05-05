Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 1,361 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,881.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,769.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GRF stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

