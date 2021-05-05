Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Acquires 415 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,977.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PFIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit