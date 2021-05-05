Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Acquires 415 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,977.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PFIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

