Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 233,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,756. The company has a market capitalization of $894.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

