Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,261. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
