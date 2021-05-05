Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,261. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

